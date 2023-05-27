"All the world will hear you" - Seth Rollins tweets a message aimed at AJ Styles before their world title match at Night of Champions

Seth Rollins has tweeted out a message directed at AJ Styles along with a graphic image of himself and The Phenomenal One. The match is set to take place at the Night of Champions premium live event.

At the show, Rollins and Styles will compete to crown the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion and win the newly introduced championship.

Taking to Twitter, Rollins sent out an interesting tweet, as he also shared the match graphic of his match against Styles.

"All the world will hear you. Our voices can't be bound. All the world will hear you. Redemption in the power of the sound," wrote Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet:

Seth Rollins @WWERollins

Our voices can't be bound

All the world will hear you

Redemption in the power of the sound



AJ Styles revealed what he is anticipating at WWE Night of Champions

AJ Styles recently spoke about his upcoming title match at Night of Champions. He admitted that he isn't nervous heading into the match.

In a video uploaded by WWE on Twitter, Styles said:

"I'm as cool as a cucumber. Like, it doesn't really get to me, I'm not really nervous. There will be that time tomorrow when we are in gorilla (position) and the butterflies will start. I'll get that energy, the energy that I am going to need if I am going to defeat Seth (Rollins), and I look forward to that."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Is it a secondary?”



Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman (Reigns), the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it’s not?”



- AJ Styles on the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship

(via NY Post) “Is it a secondary?”Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman (Reigns), the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it’s not?”- AJ Styles on the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship(via NY Post) https://t.co/RBngakqTgw

He continued:

"Ever since I beat Bobby Lashley to be in the championship match with Seth, that is all I've been thinking about. I'm thinking about what Seth is going to do next, how he gets into it, how he gets into The Stomp, and what is his set-up. All these things I've went over in my mind about a thousand times. So, I'm going to win that match, I'm going to be the World Heavyweight Champion and be back on top."

Syles will aim to become the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion and become a three-time world champion in WWE. He has previously held the WWE Title on two separate occasions.

Who are you rooting for at Night of Champions, Rollins or AJ Styles? Sound off in the comment section

