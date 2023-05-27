"I look forward to that" - AJ Styles reveals what he is anticipating during title match at WWE Night of Champions 

AJ Styles is ready to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Seth Rollins and AJ Styles made it to the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and a new champion will be crowned at the premium live event tomorrow night. Styles was out of action for a few months after suffering a broken ankle at a WWE live event in December.

The Phenomenal One recently returned alongside The O.C. after the group was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. Ahead of this massive match against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, AJ enjoyed a steak dinner at a restaurant in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He admitted that he's not nervous heading into Night of Champions.

"I'm as cool as a cucumber. Like, it doesn't really get to me, I'm not really nervous. There will be that time tomorrow when we are in gorilla (position) and the butterflies will start. I'll get that energy, the energy that I am going to need if I am going to defeat Seth (Rollins), and I look forward to that," said AJ Styles. [From 00:16 - 00:32]

AJ was asked if he had thought about his match against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He admitted that it has been on his mind ever since he defeated Bobby Lashley to earn his way into the match.

"Ever since I beat Bobby Lashley to be in the championship match with Seth, that is all I've been thinking about. I'm thinking about what Seth is going to do next, how he gets into it, how he gets into The Stomp, and what is his set-up. All these things I've went over in my mind about a thousand times. So, I'm going to win that match, I'm going to be the World Heavyweight Champion and be back on top," added Styles. [From 00:53 - 01:13]

AJ Styles on wrestling in front of WWE fans around the world

WWE Night of Champions will take place tomorrow from the Jeddah Superdome and AJ Styles is excited about the energy the fans are going to bring.

While enjoying his final dinner before the World Heavyweight Championship match at the premium live event, the 45-year-old discussed the differences between the crowds in the United States and performing for fans around the world.

"The great thing about the overseas crowds is that they do not get to see WWE all the time. Therefore, a lot of times they are louder and more excited to see us. Everyone feeds off of that energy, including myself. I really believe tomorrow night is going to be special," said AJ Styles. [From 00:33 - 00:49]

AJ Styles called out The Visionary during the press conference for Night of Champions earlier today. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can back up his words and capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

Who do you think will win the World Heavyweight Championship match at Night of Champions? Sound off in the comments section below.

