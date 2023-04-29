More details on injured 45-year-old superstar's rumored return during WWE Draft

More details have emerged about a former champion being backstage tonight for SmackDown and the WWE Draft. The WWE Draft begins tonight on SmackDown in Texas. This week's edition of the blue brand is a jam-packed show featuring the beginning of the draft and a massive WrestleMania 39 rematch.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Usos tonight in a rematch from the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania. Another former champion is rumored to be returning during the draft as well.

AJ Styles suffered a broken ankle during a house show in December and was forced to miss WrestleMania 39. According to a new report from PW Insider, Styles is in town for the draft tonight but is not scheduled to appear at WWE's live event this weekend.

It is unknown if The Phenomenal One will be returning during tonight's TV tapings for the draft, but as of now, he is not scheduled to appear at the live event in Texas.

Vince Russo explains why WWE hired AJ Styles in 2016

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed that the company needed to sign AJ Styles back in the day.

Styles made an impact during his first year in the company and defeated John Cena to win the WWE Championship. He has also won the United States Championship three times, the Intercontinental Championship once, and is a former RAW Tag Team Champion alongside Omos.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo noted that AJ Styles arrived in the company during a time when they needed him and added that it would have been a bad idea if the company altered his name:

"I think when they brought him [AJ Styles] in, it was at a point when they really needed him. And I can guarantee you it was Bill Behrens who probably worked his deal. Remember, bro, when they brought AJ in, they needed him at that point. It would have been stupid of them to change his name," said Vince Russo. (15:18 - 15:40)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have been off of television since AJ's injury last year. It will be interesting to see if The Good Brothers returns alongside Styles in The O.C. following the draft.

