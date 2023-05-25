"I work well under stress" - AJ Styles sends warning ahead of title match at WWE Night of Champions

AJ Styles is well aware of the magnitude of his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions.

Styles recently returned from injury after suffering a broken ankle at a WWE Live Event last year. He returned alongside The O.C. faction after the group was selected by SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft. AJ recently noted that it is about time that he made it back into the title picture and that Seth Rollins is still one of the best superstars in the company.

WWE uploaded a video of AJ Styles arriving in Jeddah for his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. In the video, Styles was asked about the magnitude of the match and if it weights on him at all.

"Now the magnitude is definitely something different. This is the World Heavyweight Championship, the first-ever World Heavyweight Champion, now that we've introduced a new championship. I'm excited about it. I like having the opportunity to be in a position like this. It is a lot of stress and I think I work well under stress. So bring it on, let's get it done," said AJ Styles. [00:25 - 00:45]

AJ Styles discusses life after WWE

AJ Styles has entertained wrestling fans for years, but his time inside the squared circle may be winding down.

The Phenomenal One recently spent a lot of time at home with a broken ankle and realized that retired life might not be as bad as he thought it would be. In a recent interview with Sportsmail, Styles admitted that he did go a little stir-crazy being stuck at home but ultimately wound up enjoying the extra time he had with his family.

"I will tell you this. I thought I might go stir-crazy being stuck at home and not being able do to what I wanted to do, which I did a little bit," said AJ Styles. "I wanna go when I wanna go and do what I wanna do and when you've got a boot and crutches it just hinders that and it will drive you nuts. That's what drove me crazy, not being unable to be in a wrestling ring as I thought it would. I enjoyed the time, I enjoyed seeing my kids and my wife as it's the first time I've been out this long in my career. So it kind of put things in perspective, like when retirement does come, I'm going to be ok."

The 45-year-old will be heading into the World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins as the underdog at Night of Champions. It will be interesting to see if AJ Styles can pull off the upset this Saturday at the premium live event.

Which superstar would you like to see win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

