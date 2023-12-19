Alleged "problems" with Vince McMahon hinder 74-year-old veteran's WWE Hall of Fame hopes

Under Vince McMahon's leadership back in 2005, a 74-year-old wrestling veteran was fired from WWE for allegedly selling unauthorized merchandise through a store he partially owned.

While the Stamford-based promotion made this the official reason for the firing, many believe it was a pretext for McMahon to let go of legendary referee Earl Hebner, who was nearing retirement age. His referring style may have been seen as outdated in the evolving landscape of wrestling.

Both men have remained relatively tight-lipped about the specifics of the alleged issue, leaving room for speculation and interpretation. However, during an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Hebner was asked if he would ever be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since the 74-year-old veteran's relationship with Vince McMahon had its fair share of twists and turns, Earl Hebner acknowledged that his chances of getting inducted into the Hall of Fame are zero to none.

After he departed from WWE eighteen years ago, the legendary referee was in touch with the late Tim White, Sergent Slaughter, Tony Schiavone, and Mike Chioda.

"I don't know, I should but I don't know. There were a few problems when I left with me and Vince [McMahon]. So I don't know. [Have you spoken to Vince since you left?] Never. The only people I really talk to was Tim White and Sergent Slaughter..and I talked to Tony Schiavone and Mike Chioda," Hebner said.

Watch the full interview below:

Earl Hebner exposed Vince McMahon's former WWE right-hand man

The shadow of merchandise misdeeds loomed over the former WWE Official's exit from the company. But during the same interview, Earl Hebner cast a different light on the story.

The veteran ref pointed fingers at Vince McMahon's former right-hand man, John Laurinitis, accusing him of spinning a yarn about unauthorized merchandise sales.

"The merchandise was bought from the same people that WWF [WWE] brought them from. But their whole deal was that when Johnny [John Laurinaitis] brought all the... when WCW came in if you look back a lot of their agents started disappearing because Johnny wanted to use their [WWE] agents. My brother was a [WCW] agent, and Johnny was Vince's [McMahon] right-hand man. So, the whole thing was a big lie anyway," he said.

Expand Tweet

The true nature of the alleged problems between Vince McMahon and Hebner likely remains to be known only to them.

Professional conflicts, personality clashes, and the enduring sting of the Montreal Screwjob likely all played a part in a testament to a fractured relationship between the two figures.

Do you think Earl Hebner should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comments section below.