Alleged reason why The Shield disliked CM Punk revealed by ex-WWE star

CM Punk worked with The Shield shortly before walking out on WWE in January 2014. Ryback, one of the company's most prominent stars around that time, recently revealed why the popular trio had real-life issues with Punk.

The Shield consisted of Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. In November 2012, they attacked Ryback on their main roster debut at Survivor Series before aligning with Punk.

On his Ryback TV show, Ryback claimed Punk badmouthed him to The Shield behind the scenes. According to The Big Guy, the three men "saw through that" and immediately disliked The Best in the World.

"Moxley's a great, stand-up guy," Ryback said. "Moxley never cared for him. Moxley, he was there for all the lies Punk tried to tell him about me in The Shield when we started working. They all saw through that right away. That's why none of those guys liked him." [1:08:27 – 1:08:39]

After initially working alongside them, CM Punk feuded with The Shield in late 2013 and early 2014. He even defeated all three Hounds of Justice in a handicap match at TLC 2013.

Ryback mocks CM Punk's injury record

In November 2023, CM Punk surprisingly returned to WWE after almost a decade away from the company. The former AEW star tore his triceps in his return match at the 2024 Royal Rumble, ruling him out of action for several months.

Ryback believes the 45-year-old's persistent injuries prove he is not as tough as he thinks:

"He wants people to believe that he's a tough guy, and he's never been a tough guy with it. He's a child still in an older man's body now at this point." [1:06:25 – 1:06:35]

The former Intercontinental Champion also gave his thoughts on whether Punk could leave WWE again due to backstage problems.

