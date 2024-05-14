3-time World Heavyweight Champion could get fired from WWE soon, predicts Ryback, under one condition 

Ryback recently predicted that former three-time World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk would get fired from WWE sooner or later.

The two men don't see eye-to-eye and have a sordid history during The Second City Saint's heyday. To this day, Ryback doesn't mince words while talking about CM Punk and has criticized him on all fronts.

For those aware, the former Nexus member once accused The Straight Edge Superstar of sabotaging his career. Though it's almost a decade since the two men shared the locker room, Ryback doesn't think CM Punk has changed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ryback said CM Punk could fly off the handle and get himself fired if he gets injured again.

"I think it's gonna depend on what happens with this latest tricep injury. My guess would be based off of his [CM Punk] past and how he is. If he comes back and gets injured again; he's gonna go off the rails pretty quickly to get out of that situation. That would probably be my guess, or if something's going to happen to cause him to have a meltdown, it will be somebody else's fault," Ryback said.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said CM Punk could have another meltdown if things didn't go his way:

"Something doesn't go his way or something with Hunter, like if he doesn't get what he needs from them or if another injury happens. I think a meltdown would happen; it could be this year again," he added. [1:04:12 - 1:07:25]

Ryback speaks on Drew McIntyre-CM Punk feud on WWE RAW

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre have been engaged in a heated rivalry since Royal Rumble this year.

The Best in The World has become a thorn in the side of The Scotsman, costing him his WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. A match between the two stalwarts is inevitable at this point, but both men have been dealing with their respective injuries lately.

Ryback asserted that McIntyre shouldn't lose a single match to Punk throughout the entire feud.

"Drew McIntyre should not take one pinfall to CM Punk... I don't think Punk will make it through three pay-per-view matches with him, but I think Drew should go over clean every match with him," Ryback said.

Recent reports have indicated Punk and McIntyre could slug it out for the RAW's biggest prize at WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland. This means The Scottish Warrior is poised to reclaim his title from Damian Priest when he gets medically cleared.

