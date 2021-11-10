"Allergic to success" - Bruce Prichard feels former WWE wrestler could have been a 'megastar' 

The latest episode of Bruce Prichard's podcast revolved around Cyber Sunday 2006, and WWE's Executive Director also took some time out to briefly talk about Mr. Kennedy, aka Ken Anderson.

Mr. Kennedy experienced a fantastic start to his WWE career as he had an undefeated streak in 2006 and was later pushed to win the Money in the Bank contract. Kennedy's WWE stint, unfortunately, went downhill due to off-screen issues within the company. Bruce Prichard revealed that Kennedy was always considered a well-rounded talent in the WWE.

Prichard said that he was always a fan of Kennedy's work and praised the former United States champion's in-ring and promo skills. However, the veteran WWE personality felt that Kennedy was either "allergic to success" or just had that mental block that stopped him from ascending to the level of a megastar.

While Kennedy had a forgettable end to his WWE tenure, Prichard always saw the superstar's potential as a long-term main eventer. Here's what Prichard said on the most recent "Something to Wrestle" episode:

"I think, at this time (2006), everybody enjoyed working with Kennedy. You know, Ken, a hell of a talent, a hell of a worker, hell of a talker, very good in the ring. I've said it before; I think that, you know, Ken, in some ways, was just either allergic to success, just had that mental block when he reached that certain level to go beyond and be the megastar that I truly think he could have been," stated Prichard.

Ken Anderson's career since leaving WWE

After his controversial WWE exit, Anderson hit the ground running and quickly rose to become one of TNA/IMPACT Wrestling's top stars.

He enjoyed two world title reigns during his spell in the company and was released in 2016 before returning to the independent circuit.

