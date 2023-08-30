"Allow me to think excitingly"- Fans share wild prediction for Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 

Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight title against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback on Sunday. Fans were asked on Twitter to share their predictions, and many jumped in to predict that we might be in for a surprise as the title match could involve a cash-in.

Rollins had accepted Nakamura’s challenge on RAW after the Japanese superstar attacked Rollins with multiple Kinshashas after their victory over The Judgment Day while teaming up with Sami Zayn in a six-man tag match. The former two-time NXT Champion has been targeting the World Heavyweight Champion in their confrontations till now and has even promised to hurt Seth’s back.

While Nakamura has looked dangerous in his feud with the Monday Night Messiah, fans believe it is not him who will be walking out of Payback with the title in his hands. Many fans can see Damian Priest cashing in his MITB contract to either insert himself in the match or take advantage of the battered winner.

Some fans even went as far as to say that the drama within Judgment Day might even lead to another failed cash-in of the briefcase. The MITB briefcase has been at the center of the drama and confusion, with Damian even accidentally costing Finn Balor his title opportunity against Rollins. You can look at some of the predictions from fans expecting a cash-in below:

Fans predicting a Damian Priest cash-in Payback

Shinsuke Nakamura knows Seth Rollins’ secret

After Seth accepted Nakamura's challenge, he whispered something in Rollins' ear that left the champion visibly shaken. The Japanese star later revealed what he whispered. He said that The Visionary has a serious back injury and he is going to use it to his advantage to win the title.

Rollins (left) and Nakamura (right)

Backstage reports have emerged that Rollins' back is genuinely banged up and that he has been working with the injury for four years. He addressed the issue himself and expressed that he was not sure how long he could perform at his current level while living with the injury.

This has given rise to rumors that he might drop the title and take some time off to allow his back to get better. Seth’s commitments to Hollywood have also fuelled the rumor that he might take some time away from wrestling.

Who do you think will walk out of Payback as the Champion? Do you want to see a cash-in take place? Give us your predictions in the comments below!

