WWE Hall of Famer reveals he wanted to manage Andre The Giant (Exclusive)

Andre The Giant is one of the biggest icons in the pro-wrestling industry. He was a top star alongside Hulk Hogan in the golden age of wrestling. Legendary manager and WWE Hall of Famer himself, Jimmy Hart, revealed that he wanted to manage him.

In his last major storyline in WWE (then WWF), prominent heel managers, such as Bobby Heenan, Sensational Sherri, Slick, and Mr.Fuji, were trying to recruit Andre The Giant. However, they were all turned down by Andre in humiliating ways.

At this point, Jimmy Hart declared on an episode of WWF Superstars that he successfully signed the legend to form a tag team with Earthquake. However, Andre The Giant rubbished his claims.

Speaking to Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Mouth of the South stated that he had wished to manage the French Giant.

"Well you know what, I have been so blessed. You know I had King Kong Bundy , Dino Bravo, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, The Hart Foundation, The Nasty Boys, Earthquake, Typhoon. But I almost had a chance to manage Andre. You know when Andre had fired Bobby Heenan. I had a chance to manage him, I almost had him in the palm of my hand but he turned on us, that’s when me and Earthquake got even with him with the Megaphone noise.", Jimmy Hart said.

You can watch the interview with Jimmy Hart below:

Andre The Giant is the first inductee in WWE Hall of Fame

Andre The Giant is the first Hall of Famer in WWE history. He was posthumously inducted in 1993 with a video package.

He competed in the first-ever WrestleMania emerging victorious against Big John Studd in a 15000$ bodyslam challenge. The following year, at Wrestlemania, he outlasted 19 other men to win a Battle Royal. He was part of the main-event at Wrestlemania 3 in a passing of the torch moment against Hulk Hogan.

His legacy is honored with Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Cesaro was the winner of the inaugural edition with Jey Uso winning the latest edition.

JEY USO WINS THE BATTLE ROYAL



He deserves this.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/D6RX5q9pHz — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) April 10, 2021

Do you think a major opportunity to pair Andre The Giant with Jimmy Hart was missed? Do you want to see Hart manage someone from the current roster? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

We asked Big E if there's a place for AJ Lee in WWE. Find out his answer here.

Edited by Aashran Mahajan