"Almost criminal" - Former Superstar on WWE not booking John Cena storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters believes John Cena should have turned heel during his WWE babyface run.

John Cena debuted as a babyface in WWE in 2002 before he introduced a rapper gimmick, known as The Doctor of Thuganomics. Although the character change also included a heel turn, he soon became one of the top babyface Superstars on the roster. Now, over 15 years later, John Cena has still not turned heel since he stopped performing as The Doctor of Thuganomics in 2005.

Masters, who worked for WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011, appeared on SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He said it is “almost criminal” that WWE fans did not get to see John Cena turn heel again.

“It’s almost criminal that we never got the heel turn. Only because now he’s in the movie business and it’s like the only time we really got a taste of it was at that WrestleMania match with Bray [Wyatt]. They were doing that Fun House thing and he came out as original Cena, nWo… that’s not even really him. It just s*cks because it feels like they [fans] never got it [John Cena heel turn].”

Find out more of Chris Masters’ thoughts on John Cena’s WWE character in the video above. He also compared John Cena to former WWE top guys, including Diesel (aka Kevin Nash) and Hulk Hogan.

Reason why John Cena did not turn heel

John Cena now competes sporadically in WWE

Chris Masters said Vince McMahon did not want to turn John Cena heel due to WWE's lack of top babyfaces who could replace him. He added that he could see John Cena competing in WWE again one day. However, he doubts whether the 16-time World Champion will ever return to a full-time schedule.

John Cena has not competed in WWE since losing a Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. He recently confirmed that he will not appear at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11 due to filming commitments.

