Alpha Academy member teases turning on Chad Gable; ambushes Sami Zayn instead 

An Alpha Academy member teased turning on Chad Gable during WWE RAW. However, he attacked Sami Zayn instead.

Since turning heel, Chad Gable's mistreatment of his fellow Alpha Academy members Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa has been evident. He has wasted no opportunity to criticize them for just having fun. He has even slapped Otis on multiple occasions for not listening to him. However, Otis still ends up staying by his side despite this mistreatment.

Tonight on RAW, Otis was set to go one-on-one with Sami Zayn. Before the match, Sami confronted Alpha Academy backstage and tried to motivate Otis to believe in himself as the fans believed in him. Sami then walked to the ring and addressed his feud with Chad Gable. He was soon interrupted by Alpha Academy. After a back-and-forth exchange, the match started.

Otis was in control in the beginning. However, Gable distracted him for a split second by ordering him around, which allowed Sami to win. Following the match, Gable attacked Sami from behind. He then picked up Sami Zayn and ordered Otis to attack him.

Otis hesitated at first. Hence, Gable slapped him twice. Just when it looked like Otis was about to turn on Gable, he attacked Zayn in the corner and hit the World's Strongest Slam. He then tore off his Alpha Academy shirt as he confronted Gable. For a moment, it looked like he might attack his mentor, but he walked away instead.

It will be interesting to see whether Chad Gable finally pushes Otis to his limits, causing him to turn on the former.

