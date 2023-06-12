"Alright, I was wrong" - WWE legend says Vince McMahon was forced to admit making a bad decision

Hall of Famer Mick Foley shared that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon once admitted he was wrong about an ECW One Night Stand match in 2006.

Foley collaborated with Edge and Lita to defeat Terry Funk, Tommy Dreamer, and Beulah McGillicutty during that event. The match was as vicious and bloody as the Hammerstein Ballroom fans had hoped.

Edge and Foley tried to keep it clean, but everything broke loose when Dreamer and Funk ran beneath the ring to get a barbed-wire board.

According to Foley, Vince McMahon told him he was wrong about the match based on his initial perceptions that it would be awful and not satisfy WWE fans.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, the three-time WWE Champion recollected a story where Vince McMahon admitted being wrong about his impression that made Mick Foley feel like Indiana Jones.

"This is the takeaway (from the match I was in at ECW One Night Stand 2006). The next day, I go into Vince's, I go, 'Vince?' He goes, 'Yeah Mick?' He goes, 'Alright, I was wrong.' I said, 'And it was?' 'It was very good, it was very good' and then I walked out of the office and I realized that in his world, this was just another cog in the wheel. I almost felt like Indiana Jones in — well he wasn't there but when you see that the Lost Ark is just one in thousands of artifacts. It's being filed away, probably never to be seen again and I don't think Vince (McMahon) is giving this match a second thought," Foley said. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Check out the full video below:

Irrespective of how Vince McMahon felt, Mick Foley revealed why he went for an unusual match

During the same interview, the former world champion stated that he put on an outstanding match because he felt Tommy Dreamer and Terry Funk deserved to be put over.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he could have sought a top performer and made more money. But he believed Dreamer deserved the attention and wanted to recognize Terry Funk for his contributions to wrestling.

"So I'm glad I went to bat with an usual match. Yeah, I would have made a lot more money if I just randomly attacked a top guy with no explanation whatsoever, but I really wanted to tell the story. I thought Tommy deserved that spotlight, and I thought people should be reminded about what Terry Funk had done for the business," Foley added. [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Mick Foley telling stories about Vince McMahon acknowledging he was wrong is quite extraordinary. Indeed, WWE Superstars have had different dynamics with Vince McMahon back in the day compared to the current era.

Did you think Foley, Edge, and Lita had a great match at the ECW event? Sound off in the comments section below.

