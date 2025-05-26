Alundra Blayze campaigns for legend's Hall of Fame induction following WWE return

Alundra Blayze wants a fellow wrestling legend to join her in the WWE Hall of Fame soon. The three-time Women's Champion began the campaign after Saturday Night's Main Event featured a comeback that was 31 years in the making.
Alundra Blayze calls for WWE Hall of Fame induction of Leilani Kai
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Alundra Blayze re-shared Leilani Kai's tweet after her surprise appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida. Kai was one of several legends present at ringside, marking her first appearance on WWE television since WrestleMania X in 1994.
Kai expressed that returning to the company and being acknowledged as a WWE legend was all she ever wanted. Blayze was happy to see her peer get her flowers, which are long overdue. She also called her a future Hall of Famer.
"This is the best thing I’ve seen on the Internet. Love you, woman.!! WWE future hall of famer🔥," Blayze tweeted.
Leilani Kai is a one-time WWE Women's Champion and a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Judy Martin. Kai spent eight years with the company in the 1980s, returning at WrestleMania X to challenge Alundra Blayze for the WWE Women's Title.
Kai and Blayze also wrestled each other 19 times from March to May 1994 on house shows in the United States and Europe, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria.
However, Kai's career highlight was entering the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985 as the WWE Women's Champion. She lost her title to Wendie Richter, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010. Blayze, on the other hand, was inducted in 2015.
In between her two stints in WWE, Leilani Kai performed for several promotions, such as the World Championship Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, and Ladies Professional Wrestling Association. She officially retired on December 11, 2015, losing to Leah Von Dutch at SHINE 31.