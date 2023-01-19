The Hurt Business broke apart shortly after Bobby Lashley captured his first WWE Championship back in 2021, on the road to WrestleMania.

The faction was a force to be reckoned with in WWE, and their break-up was deemed premature by many fans and critics.

Cut to 2023, and it seems that the MVP is slowly building towards reuniting his stablemates. Former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin recently appeared on The Bump. When asked about The All Mighty's upcoming United States Championship bout against Austin Theory and a potential reunion, Benjamin had this to say:

"Well, MVP has been scheming as of late. That's the word I'm going to use for now. It worked out for Bobby in this case, but, when it comes to Bobby Lashley, I don't think Bobby needs help from anybody. I have a general theory, always bet on Bobby." [11:05-11:24]

The former RAW Tag Team Champion further added:

"The guy is, he's a machine. Have him been a friend for many years, have him been a coworker, have him been a rival at one point, and this version of Bobby Lashley is absolutely unstoppable. So, like I said, always bet on Bobby." [11:25-11:41]

Shelton Benjamin recently celebrated 20 years with WWE

Shelton Benjamin has held multiple championships in WWE and is a veteran of the Stamford-based promotion. He was part of the developmental brand OVW back in 2001, alongside John Cena, Batista and Brock Lesnar.

Benjamin was even tagged alongside Lesnar during this time. The duo were called "The Minnesota Stretching Crew," and they held the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship on three occasions.

Shelton J. Benjamin @Sheltyb803 @WWE WWE @WWE WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the influence and legacy of @Sheltyb803 as WWE celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his #SmackDown debut. WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the influence and legacy of @Sheltyb803 as WWE celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his #SmackDown debut. https://t.co/yARhn0YKkm @WWE Universe Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do what I love entertain and live out my childhood dream. It has been one hell of a ride. I am thankful I am grateful I am NOT Done. Even After 20 year “Ain’t no stoppin me NOW”!! twitter.com/WWE/status/160… @WWE @WWEUniverse Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to do what I love entertain and live out my childhood dream. It has been one hell of a ride. I am thankful I am grateful I am NOT Done. Even After 20 year “Ain’t no stoppin me NOW”!! twitter.com/WWE/status/160…

Benjamin's most recent success came as part of The Hurt Business, as the faction ran roughshod through the roster, with all active members holding gold at one point. The company is seemingly heading towards a crowd favorite reunion for all the members, with a new addition in the form of Omos.

