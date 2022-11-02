Former WWE Superstar Simon Dean recently spoke about being a fan of wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Russo was the head writer for the company during the Attitude Era. He started his career as a freelance writer for WWE magazine and later became an editor. He grew up in the ranks to lead the creative team.

While some fans credit him for some of the company's most profitable storylines, others are more apprehensive of his booking techniques and blame him for the downfall of WCW.

Dean was a special guest on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. He mentioned that although he never had the chance to meet Russo, he was a fan.

Dean further detailed that Vince's booking made a lot of money back in the day. He felt that fans and critics often ridiculed the veteran but never gave him credit for his successful angles.

"Oddly enough, I've never crossed paths with him in real life. Always been a fan. Never understood the vitriol towards him, I never got it. He made a lot of guys a lot of money over the years. I don't understand why people throw the negative at him and they don't give him his flowers for the good that he did. Just never made any sense to me." [From 5:22 - 5:45]

Vince Russo has picked holes in Triple H's booking of WWE programs

After this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that The Game was caught up with too many things on his plate at the same time.

He spoke from experience when he said that Triple H could not continue as the creative head and then go on to take up other roles within the company.

"I've said this before on this show, Triple H cannot be head of creative and wear a hundred other hats. I don't care bro. Triple H is not freaking Superman. Either be head of creative and do nothing else or make somebody else the head of creative. Head of creative is not a part-time job."

The former WWE head writer said that the bookings and storylines on RAW were indicative of the fact that Triple H was considering his role as head of creative as a part-time job.

