"I always will be there for you"- Alexa Bliss sends tweet to released WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss sent a heartfelt message to Murphy in her latest tweet, in response to the former WWE Superstar's kind words about her during his appearance on Chris Van Vliet's show.

Murphy was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021. He recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet and discussed several topics surrounding his WWE release. Murphy also had a lot of praise for his ex-partner, Alexa Bliss.

"I'm grateful for Alexa Bliss," said Murphy. "She was a massive, pivotal point since I lived here. Massive. We shared dogs together. They're my family. Rest in peace, Larry [Bliss and Murphy's pet pig who recently passed away]. She's been pivotal," said Murphy about Bliss.

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter when she learned about Murphy's comments and posted a tweet thanking him for them. Bliss stated that she'll always be there for him, and she also said she's excited to see what he does next. Check out the tweet below:

"Thanks for the kind words Matt," wrote Bliss. "Always been there & I always will be there for you. Can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy

Thanks for the kind words Matt 🙂Always been there & I always will be there for you💪🏻 can’t wait to see what you do next @WWE_Murphy https://t.co/jjCWhM1DI4 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 14, 2021

Alexa Bliss and Murphy split up in late 2018

Murphy in WWE

Alexa Bliss and Murphy were engaged to be married, but things didn't work out between the two. Though tey split up in 2018, they remained good friends. Bliss continues to thrive on WWE's main roster, as she is a five-time Women's Champion across the RAW and SmackDown brands. She is also a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can’t! In my opinion I haven’t even hit my peak — B -Murph (@WWE_Murphy) June 2, 2021

Murphy is a former Cruiserweight Champion, and he was heavily featured on WWE TV during his run as Seth Rollins' sidekick in 2020. Unfortunately, WWE didn't do much with him following his split with Rollins.

Murphy recently revealed his impressive physique following his release, and he looks more than ready to start fresh somewhere else.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Colin Tessier