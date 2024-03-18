Amari Miller challenges former WWE Superstar to a return match

Former WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has urged ''Idol'' Alicia Fox to return to the ring for one more match.

Camron Branae (Amari Miller in NXT), who left the Stamford-based promotion recently, took to her X/Twitter account to post a heartfelt video of her telephonic conversation with Fox. In her post, the former NXT Superstar expressed her emotions after finally talking to her idol. Miller also urged Alicia Fox to return to the ring for one final match against

Alicia Fox's last appearance inside a ring came at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 37-year-old lasted over six minutes before being eliminated by Nikki Bella.

Fox (Vix Crow) appeared on Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion but has yet to return to the ring. The former Divas Champion teased a comeback ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble but that eventually didn't happen.

Expand Tweet

Alicia Fox addressed rumored backstage heat with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Expand Tweet

Back in December 2011, Beth Phoenix suffered injuries to her face after a botched leg drop from Alicia Fox.

On Ring The Belle, Fox addressed the rumors, stating that she wasn't aware of any heat between her and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:

"I remember hearing that rumor, so I can agree with that. I don't know if that was what stopped my career. I and her have never even talked about [the incident], so I never knew any of that stuff. I don't know," she said. [25:01 – 25:15]

There were speculations that her push was halted due to the above mentioned incident with Phoenix. Fox maintained a fairly low status on the Divas Division roster before phasing out, as the promotion transitioned into a new era of female wrestling.

It would be interesting to see if the former WWE Superstar accepts the heartfelt challenge from Miller.

Poll : Would you like to see Alicia Fox return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion