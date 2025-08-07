"Amazing" Wrestling Era Will Never Return, Brutus Beefcake Says (Exclusive)

Brutus Beefcake is best known for his time in WWE from 1984 to 1993. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend discussed the perks of being a big name in the industry during that era.

Beefcake became a wrestler in the late 1970s alongside his long-time friend, the late Hulk Hogan. The 68-year-old received the nickname The Barber when he began cutting his rivals' hair after matches. He also achieved success as one-half of the Dream Team with Greg Valentine.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Beefcake compared his lifestyle in the 1980s to famous musicians:

"It was an amazing, amazing time in the '80s. I was teamed up with Valentine in the early '80s. We were rock stars. Everywhere we went, everybody knew us. We never had to buy a meal, we never had to buy a drink in a bar. Everyone paid for our stuff. It was an amazing time in our business that'll never come again." [3:15 – 3:39]

Brutus Beefcake on WWE's perception in the 1980s

In 1982, Vince McMahon took over WWE from his father. By the end of the decade, the former Chairman transformed the company from a professional wrestling organization to a worldwide entertainment juggernaut.

Reflecting on that time, Brutus Beefcake added that people started looking at wrestling differently in the showbiz world:

"VH1, MTV, everybody, we were all over everything. Hollywood was knocking. Couldn't wait to get on a card or in a venue where we were. That was a big, big deal because Hollywood rejected the wrestling business up until that time completely, and we were the era that suddenly became cool." [3:39 – 4:06]

Beefcake also revealed that he lost a close family member around the same time that Hogan passed away.

Brutus Beefcake was speaking at TMart Promotions' The Gathering 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

