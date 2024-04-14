Amidst heel turn rumors, popular WWE star sounds off a warning for Sami Zayn ahead of RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is set to put his title on the line against Chad Gable on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Gable was an important part of Sami's victory against Gunther at WrestleMania XL. The Alpha Academy leader motivated Zayn and trained him to overcome his doubts of coming up short against The Ring General. Gable trusted Sami to win the Intercontinental Championship even when the latter did not believe in himself and his abilities.

Gable took to X/Twitter to hype up the match on the upcoming episode of RAW. He mentioned that he was done training and motivating Sami for free. The 38-year-old star claimed that during their upcoming match, The Underdog from the Underground will discover why he will always be a student in front of the insane in-ring skills of Master Gable.

"Free lessons are over for Sami. Time for him to find out why I’ll always be the master as he remains the apprentice. Get a ticket. Now."

Fans can expect a very thrilling match on the upcoming episode of RAW as Zayn will put his prestigious title on the line for the first time post-WrestleMania XL.

Former WWE head writer feels Chad Gable will turn heel against Sami Zayn

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about the Intercontinental Championship match on the upcoming episode of RAW. He pointed out that the match would take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, which is Sami Zayn's native country. He felt this was the perfect opportunity for Chad Gable to turn heel against the Canadian star.

Russo felt that the former Olympian would turn against Sami, kicking off a new rivalry between the two friends.

"I think Chad is gonna turn on Sami in Montreal," Vince Russo said.

Master Gable has been a constant source of support for Sami and it will be heartbreaking for the reigning Intercontinental Champion if he gets betrayed this coming Monday on RAW.

It will be interesting to see how these friends fare against each other when the fate of the Intercontinental Championship hangs in the balance.

