"Amongst the worst decisions in WWE history" - Paul Heyman on WrestleMania 37 match result

Speaking in-character, Paul Heyman said on the latest episode of Talking Smack that Cesaro’s win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 should not count.

Rollins appeared as a guest on this week’s episode of the WWE SmackDown post-show, which is hosted by Heyman and Kayla Braxton. He claimed his loss to Cesaro should not stand because his preparations were ruined due to the rain delay on night one of WrestleMania.

Heyman, who serves as Roman Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, agreed with Rollins. He also said he would have offered help if he had time in his busy schedule.

"If I had time in my schedule, and I don’t, because being special counsel to The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, is a 24/7, 365 [days a year] job," Heyman said. "But, if I did, I would hire a battery of lawyers and I would file an injunction immediately in order to show cause why the result of the Seth Rollins versus Cesaro match at WrestleMania should now be expunged from the records. I think it was a travesty of justice. Horrible. Amongst the worst decisions in WWE history, next to hiring you as the host of Talking Smack, but let’s not get into that, Kayla."

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) defeating Daniel Bryan, meaning Bryan is now banished from the show. Cesaro was forced to watch on as Reigns delivered a Con-Chair-To to Bryan after the match.

Seth Rollins’ response to Paul Heyman

The Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins rivalry is not over yet

Cesaro is set to face Seth Rollins again on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Discussing the WrestleMania 37 rematch, Rollins continued his theory about the rain delay after hearing Paul Heyman’s comments.

"The proof is in the proverbial pudding," Rollins said. "We go to night two, no rain delay, everything happens as it’s meant to happen. Roman Reigns, what does he do? He stacks ‘em, pins ‘em, beats ‘em, I don’t know the… and packs ‘em. Sends him [Daniel Bryan] packing."

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins also gave their thoughts on two production errors on this week’s Talking Smack. Heyman took exception to seeing Daniel Bryan in a video package, while Rollins complained about the production team playing his old music.

