"An absolute dirtbag" - Former Universal Champion addresses unfinished business with Gunther

WWE star Braun Strowman issued a warning to Gunther after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Strowman and Ricochet defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a Miracle On 34th Street Fight this week on SmackDown. The matchup was truly entertaining, featuring a number of high spots, a ballerina, and the New Day dressed as Nutcrackers.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Monster of All Monsters on SmackDown Lowdown this week. He recalled how Gunther and his cronies cost him the SmackDown World Cup a few weeks ago.

"You say it's unfinished because you're absolutely right. Gunther cost me the World Cup tournament. Ricochet took advantage of it and I don't blame him." Strowman continued, "Gunther, on the other hand, is an absolute dirtbag. Those two clowns that run around with him, they think they can stick their nose in anybody's business whenever they want to. They found out tonight that it don't always happen on my watch."

He also staked his claim over the Intercontinental Championship and threatened to take it away from the Ring General at the first opportunity.

"I'm not forgetting what happened. You have that Intercontinental Championship and I promise you if I ever get my hands on you, I would love to be the monster to take the title away from your hands and put it where it belongs - around my waist. I'm coming for you, be ready!" [From 0:12 - 1:01]

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for over 190 days

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet back in June, Gunther has been on a mission to restore the prestige of the title.

Over his prolific title reign spanning 197 days, The Ring General has put up stellar defenses against the likes of Ricochet, Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura. He even had a couple of matches against AJ Styles last week at live events where he retained the title via disqualification. However, he may face the biggest challenge of his life if Braun Strowman does land a title opportunity in the near future.

