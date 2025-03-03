"An embarrassment" - WWE fans angry at Ric Flair over comment about John Cena after his shocking heel turn

WWE fans are not happy at all over a major star's comments about John Cena following his unexpected heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025. Ric Flair doesn't seem too thrilled about the idea of Cena becoming a 17-time world champion.

Cena and Flair are both 16-time world champions and fans have been wanting the former to break The Nature Boy's record for years at this point. The record will be broken at WrestleMania 41 if Cena ends up defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title.

In a new post on X, Ric Flair warned John Cena that he will make sure he doesn't defeat The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows. The post received a mostly negative response from the WWE Universe as can be seen below:

Fans aren't happy with Flair's post (Credit: Fan reactions on X)

WWE veteran Ric Flair wants his daughter to break his record

The Nature Boy is seemingly worried about Charlotte Flair not being the one to break his record. He has spoken up about the same in past interviews.

Last year, Flair said the following on Busted Open:

“I am so excited for my daughter to come back,” he said. “I mean, geez, she won’t tell me anything because she says I have a big mouth. She tells her mom everything and won’t tell me, and I can’t get her mom to tell me. I really think it’s time. When she comes back... John Cena doesn’t want to break a record. He doesn’t give a sh*t about that. He’s in a different world now. I still think the biggest thing in the business when it happens, and it’ll be a real game-changer, just like she is in real life, is her breaking the title record, or even tying the record.” [H/T - WrestleZone]

Judging by what happened last night, it's highly likely that a heel Cena will be heavily pushed for the next few months. That might include a 'Mania win, and that certainty won't sit well with Flair.

