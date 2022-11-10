The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob taking place 25 years ago today.

The Montreal Screwjob happened at WWE's Survivor Series event in 1997, where Bret Hart defended the WWE title against Shawn Michaels. The event, obviously taking place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, was on Bret's home soil, and he didn't want to drop the belt to Shawn Michaels there.

This worried WWE higher-ups, who thought that Bret may sign for Eric Bischoff and WCW while still WWE Champion. This led Vince to call an end to the match during a Sharpshooter spot, giving Michaels a spontaneous win. Bret departed the company soon after.

Now, the WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the industry-changing moment. Taking to their Twitter accounts, wrestling fans have spent the day dedicating posts to the historic screwjob, which took place 25 years ago today.

One fan shared a video, making mention of JR's shocked reaction on commentary in his caption.

90s WWE @90sWWE 25 years ago today, the Montreal Screwjob took place 25 years ago today, the Montreal Screwjob took place https://t.co/1ZEP6RwXWi

LADbible @ladbible ON THIS DAY 🗓:



25 years ago today, the wrestling world changed when the 'Montreal Screwjob' happened.



Bret Hart was legitimately screwed over, with the referee ending the match before the pre-arranged finish.



He left the WWF/E for 9 years after this.



ON THIS DAY 🗓:25 years ago today, the wrestling world changed when the 'Montreal Screwjob' happened.Bret Hart was legitimately screwed over, with the referee ending the match before the pre-arranged finish. He left the WWF/E for 9 years after this.https://t.co/a7S5Pk7Aa8

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



“It really sucks… Just remember, one day, Hunter, what goes around, comes around”



Bret Hart’s then wife, Julie, scolds Triple H for the Montreal Screwjob



#OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago after Survivor Series:“It really sucks… Just remember, one day, Hunter, what goes around, comes around”Bret Hart’s then wife, Julie, scolds Triple H for the Montreal Screwjob #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago after Survivor Series:“It really sucks… Just remember, one day, Hunter, what goes around, comes around”Bret Hart’s then wife, Julie, scolds Triple H for the Montreal Screwjob https://t.co/gZRgxSYxj6

WrestlingFan84 @WrestlingFan84 Appropriately enough tomorrow is the 25th anniversary of The Montreal Screwjob and our Survivor Series binge goes back to that infamous night Appropriately enough tomorrow is the 25th anniversary of The Montreal Screwjob and our Survivor Series binge goes back to that infamous night

90s WWE @90sWWE Awesome fan pic from the Montreal Screwjob, taken just as Earl Hebner was about to call for the bell 📸 Awesome fan pic from the Montreal Screwjob, taken just as Earl Hebner was about to call for the bell 📸 https://t.co/H7EPdBZ7g1

Sam Driver @thesamdriver #Screwjob



youtu.be/0YsiF2RKj-0 25 years since one of the most controversial moments in wrestling history, btw... Cheeky watch? BRET RULES! (Shawn rules also but not as much) 25 years since one of the most controversial moments in wrestling history, btw... Cheeky watch? BRET RULES! (Shawn rules also but not as much) 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 #Screwjobyoutu.be/0YsiF2RKj-0

Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com @aaronrift Today is the 25th anniversary of The Montreal Screwjob. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend watching Bret Hart's documentary Wrestling With Shadows. nodq.com/features/video… Today is the 25th anniversary of The Montreal Screwjob. If you haven't seen it, I highly recommend watching Bret Hart's documentary Wrestling With Shadows. nodq.com/features/video… https://t.co/yeTIyzUQZ6

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



The Montreal Screwjob, of course



Michael Cole: “Vince, I’m going to put you on the hotseat - who’s going to win?”



Vince: “I don’t know”



Well… #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago at Survivor Series:The Montreal Screwjob, of courseMichael Cole: “Vince, I’m going to put you on the hotseat - who’s going to win?”Vince: “I don’t know”Well… #OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago at Survivor Series:The Montreal Screwjob, of courseMichael Cole: “Vince, I’m going to put you on the hotseat - who’s going to win?”Vince: “I don’t know”Well… https://t.co/M6B7Ns8B96

Jon Lane @JonLaneNHL Today is the 25th anniversary of what pro wrestling fans know as "The Montreal Screwjob." Life comes at you fast. Today is the 25th anniversary of what pro wrestling fans know as "The Montreal Screwjob." Life comes at you fast.

Ring Into Focus @RingFocus The Montreal Screwjob is one of the greatest events in wrestling history because it created an unending and interesting 25-year conversation. 🛎 The Montreal Screwjob is one of the greatest events in wrestling history because it created an unending and interesting 25-year conversation. 🛎🔨💜💔

What happened at Survivor Series 1997 before the Montreal Screwjob?

Though the event is mostly remembered for its controversial ending, there was far more action on the card for Survivor Series 1997.

The event also saw Kane defeat Mick Foley/Mankind and Stone Cold Steve Austin best Owen Hart for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It also saw a traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match between team Canada and team USA.

90s WWE @90sWWE 🏻 Vince McMahon with his blackeye after the Survivor Series, 1997 Vince McMahon with his blackeye after the Survivor Series, 1997 👊🏻 https://t.co/DSF0Fd5kjH

Additionally, the team of Ken Shamrock, Ahmed Johnson, and the Legion of Doom took on the Nation of Domination in a traditional Survivor Series match. The latter team even featured a young Dwayne Johnson.

What did you think of the WWE Universe tweets? Do you remember the Montreal Screwjob? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

