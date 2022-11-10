The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Montreal Screwjob taking place 25 years ago today.
The Montreal Screwjob happened at WWE's Survivor Series event in 1997, where Bret Hart defended the WWE title against Shawn Michaels. The event, obviously taking place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, was on Bret's home soil, and he didn't want to drop the belt to Shawn Michaels there.
This worried WWE higher-ups, who thought that Bret may sign for Eric Bischoff and WCW while still WWE Champion. This led Vince to call an end to the match during a Sharpshooter spot, giving Michaels a spontaneous win. Bret departed the company soon after.
Now, the WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the industry-changing moment. Taking to their Twitter accounts, wrestling fans have spent the day dedicating posts to the historic screwjob, which took place 25 years ago today.
One fan shared a video, making mention of JR's shocked reaction on commentary in his caption.
What happened at Survivor Series 1997 before the Montreal Screwjob?
Though the event is mostly remembered for its controversial ending, there was far more action on the card for Survivor Series 1997.
The event also saw Kane defeat Mick Foley/Mankind and Stone Cold Steve Austin best Owen Hart for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It also saw a traditional Survivor Series elimination tag team match between team Canada and team USA.
Additionally, the team of Ken Shamrock, Ahmed Johnson, and the Legion of Doom took on the Nation of Domination in a traditional Survivor Series match. The latter team even featured a young Dwayne Johnson.
What did you think of the WWE Universe tweets? Do you remember the Montreal Screwjob?
