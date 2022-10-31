Ex-WWE star called "corny" for his impersonation of The Rock, according to former champion

Former WWE Superstars Rene Dupree and Paul London gave their thoughts on Ruthless Aggression era star Jimmy Wang Yang and his impersonation of The Rock.

Jimmy Wang Yang worked for the WWE between 2001 and 2002, and then again between 2006 and 2010. He was a staple in the cruiserweight division and even had a run as manager for Tajiri. He re-signed with WWE in 2021 to work as a backstage producer.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree gave his thoughts on Jimmy Wang Yang. In a clip on the Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, Dupree, and former WWE star Paul London could not fault Yang's in-ring work. Rene Dupree did note, however, that he found Yang corny for his impression of The Rock:

"Yeah, I kinda just thought he was kinda, like, corny when he would do The Rock pose," Dupree said. (0:58 - 1:04)

London then asked Dupree if this Rock imitation was done during Yang's run with Tajiri. To which Rene had a very frank response.

"Yeah, I was like 'dude, what the f***?' Yeah," he added. (1:06 - 1:09)

Rene Dupree & Paul London recently told another story supposedly involving The Rock

This isn't the only story London & Dupree have told involving The Rock and Ruthess Aggression Era stars.

On a recent edition of Cafe de Rene, Paul London outlined a phone call that took place between former WWE star Orlando Jordan and a man who was allegedly Dwayne Johnson:

"He was, like, messing with his phone and then, like, I don't know, some sort of call-back feature or something, and he was like, 'Hey, uh, can you guys keep it down, it's Dwayne,'" London said. (1:49 - 2:09)

London then described the supposed phone call between Jordan and The Brahma Bull:

"Oh, what's up, baby? Oh yeah, nah, I miss you too, man. Yeah, yeah, yeah, cool. Oh, you saw my match? On Velocity? I mean, I thought it was alright, but if you thought it was great, yeah. I guess it was. Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, you know I'll be there. Cool man, yeah, you too brother. Alright, love you too," London added, allegedly quoting Orlando. (2:10 - 2:41)

Rene Dupree and Paul London were mainstays of the WWE roster before their departures in 2007 and 2008 respectively.

What did you think of Rene Dupree's comments? What were your thoughts on Jimmy Wang Yang? Do you remember his impression of The Rock? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Cafe de Rene and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions

