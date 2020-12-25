An Unrecognizable Charlie Haas reveals if he wants to join WWE or AEW after recent wrestling return

Charlie Haas recently made his pro wrestling return after a two-year hiatus to wrestle a few matches at Southwest Wrestling Entertainment's (SWE) Christmas Chaos event.

Charlie Haas caught up with Hannibal TV for an interview, and the former WWE Superstar spoke on several topics. Charlie Haas, who looks unrecognizable, mentioned that he endured a challenging phase due to a divorce, but he had picked himself up and was working hard. Haas said that he lost a lot of weight, but feel that his new look suits him, and he is happy.

Haas was then asked about his goals of returning to wrestling for the first time since 2018. Charlie Haas explained that he plans to 'pay it forward' and help the business' younger talent. Charlie Haas named several legendary Superstars who taught him all about wrestling when he was in the WWE for almost ten years. Charlie now wants to be the veteran who shares his insight with the up-and-coming wrestlers.

"You know what my goal is to pay it forward. If I could give any advice to I work, anybody that wants to listen or if anyone I'm on the same card with. If I can give you the advice that Arn Anderson, Steve Keirn, Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat, Gerald Brisco, Jack Lanza, Pat Patterson, any of those greats that I had the chance. I had a ten-year career with WWE. I had the ability and chance to work with all those great agents. And they were able to give me a piece of the puzzle, or what worked for them. If I can get anything to pay it forward, those who are trying to get to where I was, or to be better than I ever was, which I want everybody to be, that's my goal."

If they ever do call, I would love to listen to them: Charlie Haas on possibly working with WWE, AEW, or IMPACT Wrestling

While Haas admitted that the ship has sailed for him to potentially return to WWE or work with AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, the 3-time WWE Tag Team Champion added that he would listen to offers if they came his way.

"I mean, I'm not looking to get back in, say AEW or WWE, to TNA (IMPACT Wrestling), I can probably say that ship's sailed. If they ever do call, come calling; I would love to listen to them. But right now, my goal is to get the young people that want to get there. If I can give them advice and help them get there. That's what I want to do. My job is to help pay it forward."

Charlie Haas made a name for himself in the WWE alongside Shelton Benjamin as the duo (The World's Greatest Tag Team) enjoyed a lot of success by being in Team Angle. Haas is currently 48 years old, and we wish him all the best for his latest pro wrestling endeavor.