The Bloodline saga has been running for two years in WWE, and fans simply can't get enough of their segments on television.

Sami Zayn became a breakout star from this storyline, Jey Uso has never been more significant, and Solo Sikoa seems destined for big things down the line. Lastly, Roman Reigns has reached the ranks like no other superstar in the past.

Speaking on the SI Media podcast, Paul Heyman named several individuals that needed to be singled out for praise. The Wiseman even revealed that Vince McMahon played a part in the creative of Sami Zayn's inclusion.

"The thing with Sami started when Vince (McMahon) was still running creative, so it started under Vince McMahon's creative regime. it was a seamless transition to Paul Levesque [Triple H]. There are times when we're sitting in the room and it's Roman, me, the Usos, and one of the Usos, will just say, 'You know what would be really good with Sami?' 'Oh my God, why aren't we doing that already?' You'll find things that come from the Usos that would shock you, just how great they are." [From 10:34 onwards]

Heyman continued:

"There is Michael Hayes. He has an understanding about telling a story within the body of a match that very few in history could ever claim to be on par with. The SmackDown writing team, which is led by Ryan Callahan, who is an unsung hero in what we've put together. Ryan Callahan and his team. Michael Kirshenbaum, who you never hear about. On a week to week basis, along with a gentleman named Chad Barbash, Zach Hyatt, there are all people who will come and sit in a room with us or on Roman's bus or on a conference call and we'll throw around ideas."

Meanwhile, Paul Heyman responded to a fan who talked about his induction to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Will Roman Reigns drop both WWE titles at WrestleMania 39?

The Tribal Chief persona has received rave reviews from journalists, fans, and people worldwide. Roman Reigns' Universal Championship run began during the pandemic when he returned to WWE at Summerslam 2020 and subsequently defeated The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) a week later.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has already crossed the 900-day mark but will not reach the 1000 days should he lose to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on April 2.

Who do you think will walk out of the SoFi Stadium as champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes