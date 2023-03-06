"I'm not done" - Bloodline star claims WWE run is far from over

The ongoing Bloodline story is so compelling that it's hard for fans to fathom WWE without them for at least another year or maybe more. The stable's special counsel Paul Heyman feels the same way.

At 57 years young, the Wiseman has been a staple of the Stamford-based promotion for two decades now. Even before Brock Lesnar's arrival back in 2002, Heyman had been closely associated with the global juggernaut.

He quietly left the company on December 17, 2006, and spent time away for five years, before returning with The Beast on the May 7, 2012, edition of RAW.

Paul Heyman took note of a fan's recent post regarding inducting the Wiseman into the Hall of Fame. The fan wrote:

"The day you are inducted into the #halloffame is gonna be one loud audience for you @HeymanHustle... i pray to be there in person sir. you are a genius."

The veteran believes he still has a long way to go and is looking to add more moments to his already Hall-of-Fame-worthy career.

"While I thank you, @NICKGQNYC, for your kind words, there's no rush to induct me into the @WWE #HOF, since I'm not done creating and participating in #HallOfFame moments! @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa #WeTheOnes," Heyman wrote.

Aside from his WWE tenure, he is best known as the co-founder and CEO of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), and was even part of the Stamford-based promotion's version of the brand when they revived it in 2005.

However, due to creative differences and decision-making, Paul Heyman parted ways with the company, and the ECW brand ran without him before permanently disbanding on February 16, 2010.

Paul Heyman reflects on his emotional WWE promo with Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes turned heads and set the tone for the latter's main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 with a star-making promo on Monday Night RAW.

In a recent interview Heyman did with SI Media, the Wiseman reflected on the segment by stating that he wanted to show that Cody Rhodes was capable of having a WrestleMania-main-event-worthy storyline.

"I like pressure, I don't find pressure to be burdensome. I find it to be inspiring. We have Cody coming out of the gates now... with his own narrative, his own story to tell, and as he will tell his story to finish. And a compelling one at that, and an emotional one at that. So we have to tell his story as well... So the pressure really was to demonstrate Cody Rhodes as someone who is capable of hanging with and telling himself a WrestleMania main event level story for the audience to absorb and become invested in," said Paul Heyman. (H/T Sportskeeda)

Cody Rhodes is gearing up for his biggest challenge yet, to dethrone the 900+ days reigning Undisputed World Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman revealed how The Tribal Chief will "sell the main event."

Do you think Roman Reigns will somehow prevail at SoFi Stadium and extend his reign to 1000 days? Sound off in the comments section below.

