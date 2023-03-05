WWE legend reveals how Roman Reigns will "sell the main event of WrestleMania"

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is synonymous with WrestleMania main events. He is set to headline The Showcase of the Immortals this year as well against Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, Paul Heyman has explained how their story is being played out to sell the main event.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn the right to face the Tribal Chief in Hollywood. They came face-to-face on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown to progress the storyline further.

During their verbal confrontation, Dusty Rhodes was the main talking point. Paul Heyman was asked by Sports Illustrated about the importance of The American Dream in the ongoing storyline and how The Bloodline was trying to tell a story with Cody to sell the main event of WrestleMania.

"If it fits, if there’s another tale to tell that invokes the name of The American Dream Dusty Rhodes, I’m uninhibited pretty obviously in my approach of how do we strike a nerve with the audience. How do we get people emotionally invested in this. If we played the Dusty card and there’s no way to top that, we won’t touch it."

Heyman further detailed The Bloodline's plans heading into The Show of Shows:

"If you’ve played the card about his wife and that’s as far as we go with it then we won’t touch it. If there’s other things to bring up and if there’s not, we will create a narrative that, to bring things up so that it remains personal. It’s that personal rivalry, it’s that in-depth into your soul type of story that is going to sell the main event of WrestleMania," Paul Heyman said. (50:05 - 51:23)

Roman Reigns faced Sami Zayn at a recent WWE live event

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn in the main event of Elimination Chamber 2023. The Tribal Chief stunned the Montreal crowd as he pinned the former Honorary Uce.

The Underdog from Underground got another chance to capture the title when he took on the Bloodline leader at a live event in Toronto. Roman Reigns managed to fend off a spirited Zayn to retain the title and mark his return to the WWE live circuit with a big win.

Robert H @r_huntley86 @WrestleTalk_TV

Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.

#WWEToronto Roman Retains. Beats down Sami. Sami fires back. Crowd was super into BOTH guys. Hot crowd.

After his victory, Roman Reigns attacked the former NXT Champion. The latter fought back and delivered a Spear and a Helluva Kick to stand tall and conclude the segment.

If you use any quotes, please credit Sports Illustrated and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

