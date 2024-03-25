"And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb s**t"- Current Champion fires shots at The Rock for his recent comment on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has finally responded to The Rock's recent comment on SmackDown.

On the March 15th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Great One kicked off the show, stating that he was finally at home. He then went on to fire shots at both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He sang songs asserting how The American Nightmare is a crybaby and how Rollins' wife is more popular than him.

Taking a dig at The Great One, The Visionary mentioned how the Hollywood star has been 'talking sh*t' for a few weeks and taking credit for making wrestling cool and popular:

“The last few weeks the biggest star in Hollywood has returned to the WWE. And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb s**t. We’ve got to be real, right? That’s The Rock’s thing. We got to be real. There are no standards and practices here in Rockford. So you wanna know what’s real? All the dumb s**t The Rock’s been saying over the last month, the worst thing that I have heard is he’s taking credit for making professional wrestling cool,” Rollins said. (H/T- WrestleTalk)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre took a shot at his rival, Seth Rollins

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently fired shots at his rival, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins ahead of WrestleMania XL.

While speaking in an interview with Evan Mack's World, The Scottish Warrior stated that how The Visionary is a 'spotlight junkie' as he would do anything for grabbing attention.

He also mentioned how Rollins only cares about feeding his ego rather than focusing on important things such as his world title and RAW:

"No, he thinks he is. He thinks he can do it all. And to say his body falling apart, he just can't help himself. He's a junkie, a spotlight junkie. Just, he sees that big, you know, Rock attention over on SmackDown, it's like, 'Oh, I can get myself in on that. How can I get myself in on that? Oh, Cody, I got your back brother.' But really, it's just, 'Oh, I got this big spotlight I can be part of, cause I gotta get my fix. But at the same time, I got a world title match, but I can do that too cause I'll get even more attention. I'll feed my giant freaking ego rather than focus on what matters, the world title and RAW.'"

It would be interesting to see if McIntyre would be able to take the WWE World Championship off Seth Rollins.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.