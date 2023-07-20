"And me" - 38-year-old former superstar claims he is a part of popular duo in WWE

A former WWE Superstar has claimed that he is part of a very popular duo in the company.

This past Monday night on RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez put the Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

The challengers had the advantage heading into the match as Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley attacked Morgan and Rodriguez backstage. Rodriguez hurt her knee during the attack by Ripley but demanded to compete in the match. However, the injury was too intense to overcome, and new Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned on RAW.

Former superstar Matt Cardona is married to Chelsea Green and made a hilarious claim today on social media. WWE's official Twitter account asked fans who they believe is the most popular tag team in the company. Cardona responded that Green and Deville were the most popular due but then added himself in parenthesis. You can check out his tweet by clicking here.

Matt Cardona claims he is a part of the most popular team in the company.

Matt Cardona discloses he is proud of Chelsea Green following WWE RAW

Matt Cardona attended the red carpet premiere of the upcoming Peacock documentary American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and spoke about his wife becoming champion at the event.

The 38-year-old was at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta to watch the match this past Monday night. During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Cardona stated that he was proud of everything Chelsea Green does but was especially proud when she won the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville on Monday night.

"But last night Atlanta, Georgia, I had to be there. I had to support her. And I was so proud just watching her win the Tag Team Titles. I'm proud of everything she does, especially, you know, winning the gold," he added. [From 01:58 to 02:15]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Cardona, aka Zack Ryder, worked with WWE for years but recently claimed that his former gimmick has passed away. It will be interesting to see if the veteran ever does return to the promotion down the line.

Do you miss Matt Cardona in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.