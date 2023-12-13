"And we talked about that before" - Former WWE Superstar takes a subtle jab at Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio may have lost his NXT North American Championship at NXT Deadline last Saturday, but the WWE Superstar has been knocking it out of the proverbial park, according to many of his contemporaries.

Chavo Guerrero recently praised Dominik Mysterio on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. The former ECW Champion feels that the young Mysterio is doing a fantastic job on television.

However, it appears he is not particularly fond of how many wrestlers use the Guerrero family name, especially the Mysterios. His shoot promo made rounds on social media many months ago. While Chavo later admitted to simply pulling everyone's leg and that there was no real beef at the time, there might have been some truth to it after all:

"Dominik Mysterio is killing it. He's doing so good. He's far beyond where he should be. As far as being good as well. It’s pretty cool to see them doing all this stuff ... And we talked about that before. You get a lot of people especially because of Eddie and how monumental and like cult following he has and how many people see how really great he is and was. You get a lot of people really trying to capitalise off of the Guerrero name and Eddie's name. You'll see it all the time."

The former United States Champion also added:

"And anybody can do it. Dominik can do it and Rey can do it because of the history with them and stuff." [From 47:36 onwards]

Chavo Guerrero has received considerable praise from several pro wrestlers for his role as a wrestling consultant to the new Hollywood movie The Iron Claw. He also recently spoke candidly about CM Punk's WWE return.

CM Punk to face Dominik Mysterio at an upcoming WWE live event

Dominik Mysterio has become arguably the MVP of WWE in 2023. He wrestled Randy Orton in the latter's first singles contest back after 18 months.

It appears the company has plans for the young star to tussle with CM Punk as well.

On December 30, CM Punk will face "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio at a WWE Live Event in California. This will mark The Straight Edge Superstar's first match in Stamford-based company after nearly a decade.

If you use quotes from this article, give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.