"He can be difficult" - CM Punk's former rival comments on his WWE return

CM Punk in WWE is one of the most surreal sights of the 21st century in the pro-wrestling world. The Second City Saint has now signed an exclusive contract to Monday Night RAW. He called it his home.

For those unaware, Punk's first rodeo in WWE was the company's rendition of ECW. He became the top champion of the brand in 2007 and had a good few months with the title before dropping it to Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo Guerrero spoke candidly about CM Punk and former chairman Vince McMahon's love for wrestlers being "A-holes" on Rumor & Innuendo, even drawing comparisons to the 90s Shawn Michaels.

Considering Punk brings eyes to the product and, in terms of money, it was the absolute right call to bring him back. Guerrero also added that while The Straight Edge Superstar can be "difficult," he never had any issues with Punk while working with him:

"He really likes someone being an A-hole," Chavo on Vince McMahon. The former WWE star finds it hard to fathom the latter not being involved in some form or fashion in the decisions. "Punk is claimed to be an A-hole. But to me, not. I get along with him awesome. Feels great. I worked with him for three straight months doing the ECW stuff ... longer ... probably half a year. We never once had one issue in the ring. Not even like, a riff. We always got along so well. So, he's a very misunderstood guy."

He continued:

"But you know, Punk can be Punk. He can be difficult. So, I only think that can only last so long in WWE. I think he's probably on his best behavior right now." [From 16:34 onwards]

The highly anticipated Seth Rollins - CM Punk segment happened on RAW this past Monday night. The promo ended with the former WWE Champion declaring himself an entrant in the Royal Rumble match next year.

Seth Rollins scored against CM Punk in their first promo on WWE RAW, according to Bully Ray

The in-ring segment saw CM Punk sign the contract RAW General Manager Adam Pearce handed to him. Afterward, Rollins came out and borderline spoke candidly about his true feelings of disdain towards Punk.

Bully Ray, who is a follower of the ongoing issues between Rollins and Punk, took to Twitter/X to declare the World Heavyweight Champion as the winner of the segment:

"Seth 1 Punk 0," Bully wrote.

It almost felt like CM Punk was holding back on retaliating. The truth of the matter is the long road ahead to WrestleMania 40 has enough time for them to flesh out this largely intriguing angle.

