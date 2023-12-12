"Seth 1 Punk 0" - WWE legend picks 'winner' of RAW face-off between CM Punk and Seth Rollins

A WWE legend has made his stance clear on the 'winner' of tonight's face-off featuring CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Punk and Rollins aren't fond of each other in the least. Ever since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, fans have been wanting to see him have a face-off with The Visionary. It finally happened tonight, and the two veterans engaged in a war of words on RAW.

Seth Rollins didn't hold back and referred to CM Punk as a fraud. He also clarified that he hated him but added that he wanted him on the red brand. Rollins also hinted at a future World Heavyweight Championship match pitting the two stars. In response, Punk declared himself a Royal Rumble 2024 entrant and said he would come after Rollins when he wins the annual free-for-all.

Soon after, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the epic promo battle. Check out his tweet below:

"Seth 1 Punk 0," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Also read: "Thank you for everything you've done for me" - Seth Rollins' emotional message to his former WWE rival

A World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Rollins is bound to be a massive success. Only time will tell if Punk will win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and head over to WrestleMania 40 to face Rollins for the title.

What do you think? Will Punk win next year's Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.