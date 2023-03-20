"And they thought I was done" - WWE legend hints at possible return

WWE legend and horror icon The Boogeyman is once again hinting at a possible return to the squared circle.

The Eater of Worms remains one of the most bizarre characters in the history of the Stamford-based company, one whose influence continues to be felt to this day. Despite never winning any championships, Boogeyman had a dominant run during his prime in the early 2000s, and holds a marquee victory over former five-time world champion Booker T at WrestleMania 22.

The Boogeyman has been dealing with health problems over the last year but has kept fans updated with posts on his social media channels. He recently released a video on Twitter showing off his physique at the gym and hinting at a possible return, even using his old catchphrase, "COMING TO GET YA."

"And they thought I was done ….#LEGEND BOOGEYMAN still CMIN2GETCHA."

BOOGEYMAN @realboogey And they thought I was done …. #WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN still CMIN2GETCHA And they thought I was done ….#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN still CMIN2GETCHA https://t.co/u7KF1OkUUo

The Boogeyman has been clamoring for a matchup against top WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

More WWE Legends will be entering the Hall of Fame in 2023

As WWE continues on the Road to WrestleMania Hollywood, the company is also preparing for its annual Hall of Fame ceremony, which takes place on the SmackDown before the Showcase of the Immortals. As of now, Lucha-Libre legend Rey Mysterio and Japanese legend Keiji Muto (The Great Muta) are the only stars announced for the ceremony.

WrestleMania Hollywood will also see some previously inducted Hall of Famers in action. Lita and Trish Stratus will be teaming up with Becky Lynch to battle Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO Sky, Dakota Kai) in a six-woman tag matchup. The feud only intensified when Lynch and Lita defeated Sky and Kai to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#WWERaw Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL is on for #WrestleMania !! Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL is on for #WrestleMania!! #WWERaw https://t.co/MMK3WML2Xx

Whether it's the current crop of talent or legends of the past returning, one thing is for certain: this year's WrestleMania should be one for the books.

