Former WWE Superstar posts injury update, potential return?

Whilst he isn't in the WWE Hall of Fame yet and had a relatively short stint with the Stamford-based promotion, Marty Wright, better known as The Boogeyman, has made a significant impact among fans.

The worm-eating villain even strangely attracted cheers from the crowd during his run with the company and occasional one-off appearances in the years since.

It was earlier reported that the legend had gone under the knife to repair a knee injury that he has had for a while. Currently rehabbing, The Boogeyman posted an update on his Twitter page, writing:

"12 Wk’s later….Let nothing stop you!#wwelegend boogeyman still cmin2getcha!#ngu"

Despite never winning any championships, The Boogeyman ran roughshod through the roster during his initial run back in 2005, with a colossal victory over six-time world champion Booker T at WrestleMania 22.

The Boogeyman has been clamoring for a match against top WWE star

The 58-year-old legend has repeatedly made it clear via social media that he wants a match against Bray Wyatt. They make an interesting pair for the contest as both stars are scary acts on television.

The former world champion competes in limited bouts these days, as evident since his return back in October 2022, possibly owing to his gimmick and that everything he does needs to be special. His character work and storylines seem to go in slow-burn fashion.

During the buildup to Crown Jewel last year, a fan posted a picture on Twitter of The Boogeyman and Bray Wyatt as a potential match for the card. The legend responded with a tweet of his own, claiming that "it's very possible."

The former WWE Superstar even reacted to The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt's segment on the 30th Anniversary Special edition of RAW. Whilst no word has surfaced regarding this exciting encounter, one simply cannot rule out the possibility of it happening at some point down the line.

The duo were seen on WWE TV together once earlier, at the 2015 Royal Rumble. Entering the titular match at #7, The Boogeyman had a face-off with Bray Wyatt before being eliminated by the latter in only 47 seconds.

