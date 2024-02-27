Andrade comes face to face with The Judgment Day member on RAW; hints at first match since WWE return

WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo had an interaction with The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Andrade made a dazzling comeback to WWE at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and following that, he inked a contract with Monday Night RAW. Since then, he has been vocal about his intentions behind this return.

During this week's show, the former United States Champion was spotted backstage, engaging in a conversation with Dominik Mysterio. The two wrestlers exchanged pleasantries, and Andrade disclosed that he had a meeting with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce later in the day to discuss his impending return match.

"I have a meeting with [Adam] Pearce to discuss my first opponent," Andrade said.

Check out their backstage interaction from RAW below:

Expand Tweet

The two men share more than just their Mexican heritage, as their connection extends to Andrade's past rivalry with Dominik's legendary father, Rey Mysterio, during Andrade's first WWE run. This storyline could potentially be revisited in the future.

With WrestleMania 40 fast approaching, it will be intriguing to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Andrade moving forward.

Who do you think is going to be Andrade's first opponent during his current run? Let us know in the comments section below.