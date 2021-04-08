Andrade accuses WWE of underutilizing Mexican talent

Andrade was granted his release from WWE a few weeks ago and has been pretty transparent about his thoughts regarding the product since. Recently, he has voiced his opinion about how WWE uses Mexican talent.

Andrade commented on a tweet from Fightful regarding WWE President Nick Khan, which said the company was looking into taking on more talent from Mexico and is focusing strongly on Lucha Libre performers. Andrade would retweet the post, adding the caption, "More talent for sitting in the locker room!"

More talent for sitting in the locker room! https://t.co/QwUKTrIfnX — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 8, 2021

Andrade himself was hugely underutilized during his last few months with WWE. He was off T.V. for over five months before he asked for his release from the promotion.

There are several other WWE Superstars who haven't been seen on television in a long while, such as Aleister Black and Bo Dallas. Both men are former NXT Champions and haven't been able to cement their position on the main roster since their call up.

What's next for Andrade after WWE?

Andrade on RAW

Many fans consider Andrade to be an outstanding wrestler. He won the hearts of the WWE Universe after his stellar performances in NXT, most notably his match against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia for the NXT Championship.

Now that Andrade has been released from WWE, fans have been speculating where he will end up next. There have been multiple reports that Andrade does not have a 90-day no compete clause in his contract.

This means Andrade could show up in any promotion without having to wait for three months. Fans have thrown around ideas like Andrade showing up in AEW, or even New Japan Pro Wrestling, just in time to wrestle in the G1 Climax.

However, it is also very likely that he will go to Ring of Honor to join his long time friend Rush, with whom he formed the famous faction Los Ingobernables in CMLL.

What do you think Andrade will do next? Let us know in the comment section below.