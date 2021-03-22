Andrade not subject to a non-compete clause following his WWE release - Report

After Andrade requested his WWE release last week and was turned down, it was announced last night that the former United States Champion had his request fulfilled by the company. The star appears to be parting on good terms and, via his Twitter page, he has thanked multiple wrestlers and figures in WWE, including Triple H.

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer that in contrast to what has already been said by other outlets, Andrade is not under a non-compete clause following his release. Fightful had previously reported that the star would be subject to a clause that would expire on June 30th.

When superstars are released from their WWE contracts, they are usually under a 90-day non-compete clause, meaning that they aren't able to take on work from other wrestling promotions until that time period comes to an end. Andrade's former manager, Zelina Vega, who has since changed her social media handles to her real-life name Thea Trinidad, finished her own 90-day non-compete clause last month.

Andrade was last seen on WWE television 5 months ago

Happy live, happy wife!!! Y no estoy triste!! Súper feliz. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/RPVLoCNoLx — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 22, 2021

The last television appearance for Andarde in WWE was back in October 2020. In what would be his final segment for the company, the star was attacked by The Fiend, alongside his former manager, Zelina Vega. This was also around the time of the WWE Draft, when Vega was moved to SmackDown.

Andrade is one of a handful of stars who hadn't competed on WWE television for the entirety of 2021. Another notable star who hasn't been seen for quite some time is Aleister Black who, like Andrade, is a former NXT Champion.

It is currently unknown what the popular Superstar's post-WWE plans are, but it was recently reported that he had filed a trademark for the name "La Sombra," which is the moniker that he used in Mexico, before he came to WWE.