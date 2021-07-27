Andrade drops big tease about Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade has dropped a major hint about Charlotte Flair, via his official Twitter handle.

Andrade got his WWE release in March and went on to make his big debut in All Elite Wrestling. Charlotte Flair is currently a top star on WWE RAW, feuding for the RAW Women's Championship.

The two wrestlers regularly post photos of themselves together on social media. Andrade's latest post was a throwback picture featuring himself and Charlotte.

Andrade's throwback photo with Charlotte Flair

In this backstage photo, Andrade and Charlotte Flair can be seen holding the United States title and the NXT Women's title, respectively. What caught the attention of fans was Andrade's caption, in which he hinted that Charlotte will be in his corner in the future. Check out the post below:

Andrade's tease led to fans coming in droves, speculating about a possible reunion in the future. Here are some of the most notable replies to Andrade's post:

Andrade and Charlotte Flair have been engaged for a while now. Andrade proposed to Flair on January 1, 2020 and the latter accepted the same. Prior to Andrade's release from WWE, the two were definitely in with a shout to be one of the company's power couples.

Andrade did fine for himself on the main roster as a mid-card act but it all came crumbling down last October after his loss to Angel Garza on RAW. Andrade was immediately removed from WWE TV following the loss. It was later reported that Andrade had asked WWE for his release, which the Mexican star confirmed on Twitter.

Andrade was finally let go in March and he is now working for All Elite Wrestling. Charlotte Flair is currently eyeing the RAW Women's title she lost to Nikki A.S.H. The Queen is dubbed as one of the biggest female stars of all time, and rightfully so.

Charlotte has won more than a dozen titles so far, however, she still has a long way to go before she can break her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 world titles. It seems highly unlikely that Charlotte will finish off her career anywhere else, as she is considered to be a 'WWE-lifer.'

What do you make of Andrade's big tease on Twitter? If the power couple does reunite in the near future, where do you see it happening? Drop your comments below!

