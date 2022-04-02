"Never say never" – AEW Superstar sends a message to The Undertaker after his Hall of Fame induction

AEW star and former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo sent a message to The Undertaker after his iconic Hall of Fame induction.

The Phenom headlined the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. He got inducted by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who delivered an incredible speech while introducing 'Taker for his HOF induction.

Taking to Twitter, Andrade referenced The Deadman's last words from his speech. As The Deadman was leaving the ring, he put on his iconic leather jacket & hat and hinted at coming out of retirement by saying:

"Never say never"

El Idolo's tweet read the same, as the former WWE United States Champion also congratulated The Phenom on his induction:

The Undertaker recently revealed how he managed to stay relevant for 30 years

Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame after 30 years in the professional wrestling industry. The Phenom was loyal to WWE throughout his career and maintained his character without breaking kayfabe.

In a recent interview on ESPN with Joe Tessitore, he revealed the strategies that helped him stay relevant for three decades in the industry:

“I made a decision really early on to only give people The Undertaker even when I was in public. Although I wasn’t dressed like I was on TV, there was no doubt that, that was the same guy. So, there was never really a variance, like, I’ve been in the airport and people are like, 'That’s The Undertaker.' So, I always felt because my character was so over the top, that if I didn’t give it that air of legitimacy, then people wouldn’t accept it and people wouldn’t buy it." (from 2:02 to 2:53)

Watch Undertaker's interview with ESPN before his Hall of Fame induction:

The Phenom officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020. Thirty years ago, he made his debut at the same show and closed out his career in the perfect way possible.

