Andrade El Idolo sends ominous message after promo on WWE RAW

Andrade El Idolo just sent a mysterious message after his promo on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

After his first stint in WWE ended, Andrade El Idolo joined AEW with hopes to further his career and make a name for himself. Initially, it seemed like his career was off to a great start after he formed a faction with Rush. However, Andrade was soon sidelined with an injury that kept him out of in-ring action for several months.

Following his return from injury, Andrade still struggled to find much TV time and was booked in average matches. Hence, he left AEW and made his return to WWE during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He performed quite well in the match, and he lasted for 22 minutes.

Since then, Andrade has not competed in the ring and has only cut promos. During the latest edition of RAW, he cut another promo highlighting that he was going to fulfill his destiny and that his era in WWE had just begun. Following this promo, Andrade took to X/Twitter to send a message indicating he would make an appearance soon.

It will be interesting to see if Andrade will be able to make a massive impact this time around.

