Andrade El Idolo shares a heartwarming photo with real-life partner Charlotte Flair

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter/X to share a photo of him holding hands with Charlotte Flair.

Andrade and Flair have been dating since 2019 while the former was still a part of WWE. The couple announced their engagement in 2020 before the Stamford-based promotion released the former NXT Champion. In 2022, Andrade and The Queen tied the knot.

On Twitter/X, Andrade responded to a tweet from a fan by sharing a photo of him holding hands with the former Women's Champion. He also posted a three-word message.

"Always like that," wrote Andrade.

Check out Andrade's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo opened up about learning Figure 8 from Charlotte Flair

Andrade El Idolo previously opened up about learning the Figure Eight move from Charlotte Flair.

In an interview on AEW Unrestricted, Andrade admitted that he initially joked about the topic with his wife. He said:

“Sometimes we talk, we joke, ‘I do this move, my new move.’ ‘Okay, you show me how.’ She showed me how to do the figure four the first time I asked her ‘how do you do the figure four?’ First time, we joked, but then we went to some hotel, and she asked, ‘How’s the figure four?’ ‘Okay, I do it on you.’ 'You can do it.’ ‘Yes, I can.’"

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo added:

"She’s happy. I do it sometimes like ‘You can, you can, you can.’ The Figure-Eight, in my head. I had surgery here like I cannot do the bridge — but then I try, and I’m like, ‘OKAY, I DO IT!’ She taught me [the] Figure-Four, and I say, ‘Oh, you can do the Figure-Eight, but it’s hard. We like talking, we joke, and sometimes we’ll say anything and just do it.”

The 34-year-old is currently working closely with CJ Perry on AEW programming. Meanwhile, Flair is embroiled in a heated feud with Damage CTRL on SmackDown.

Are you currently enjoying Andrade and Charlotte's respective runs? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.