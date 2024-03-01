Andrade El Idolo shares photo with wife Charlotte Flair amid her recovery

WWE Superstar Andrade has taken to social media to share a photo with his wife Charlotte Flair.

On the December 8 edition of SmackDown, Flair tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The injury meant that The Queen would be forced to sit on the sidelines for several months.

However, the former multi-time WWE Women's Champion has been fully focused on her recovery and is progressing quite well in terms of her comeback. On Instagram, Flair's husband Andrade shared a photo of the couple after a workout session.

"Workout!!" wrote Andrade

Check out Andrade's Instagram post and photo with Flair:

Andrade made his WWE return during the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 match. After finishing up with All Elite Wrestling, the former NXT Champion was re-signed by the Stamford-based company.

He is currently working on RAW and has yet to compete in his first singles match since returning. Interestingly enough, Flair last competed on SmackDown.

Becky Lynch opened up about her issues with Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have shared the ring on several occasions. In 2021, issues between the two superstars got worse after their infamous championship exchange segment on SmackDown.

Speaking on the Daily Mail UK, Lynch opened up about her issues with Flair. She said:

"Look, I think Charlotte and I are always going to be butting heads, right? Because we both want to be the very best and with that, it's hard to have an eternal symbiotic relationship."

Lynch added:

"But, it was nice. Animosity, especially for a long time, begins to weigh on you and begins to get heavy and it's nice to get a break from that... But you can't get too much of that. This is wrestling, man. We're selling the good stuff, we're selling conflict."

Flair is expected to be sidelined for several more months. However, her recovery is coming along at a rapid pace, and she could be back in the ring much earlier than originally expected.

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair's recovery so far and her eventual return to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below!

