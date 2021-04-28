Andrade to wrestle former WWE Champion at wrestling event

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio is set to face Andrade in McAllen, Texas on July 31.

Andrade is all set to kick off a new chapter of his pro-wrestling career now that he is no longer with WWE. The former United States Champion is looking to showcase his talent elsewhere and a long string of exciting matches are likely in store for him in the near future. Former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio recently revealed that he will be facing Andrade in singles action on July 31. Check out his comments below:

"For the first time they are going to see what people have been asking for for a long time, Andrade against Alberto del Río , I don't think they had ever sent such a poster to Texas."

La Sombra or Andrade? Mask or no mask. Champions 🇺🇸 Japón o mask and hair mexico 🇲🇽 ? No more #Tranquilo or I continue #TranquiloPose https://t.co/VXPUXXrVaQ — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 19, 2021

Andrade was granted his WWE release back in March

Andrade is a former NXT Champion and was arguably one of the most talented athletes in WWE during his stint there. His fans had high hopes when he made his way to WWE's main roster, and many believed that he would have a long-lasting run over the next several years.

I'm back and it's time to remember who I was and travel the world to achieve my goals.

Estoy de regreso y es momento de recordar quien yo era y viajar por el mundo para obtener mis metas. 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/3THn97XIrj — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) April 12, 2021

Things didn't turn out that way, though, and Andrade wasn't utilized to his fullest potential. He did win the United States title by defeating WWE veteran Rey Mysterio but was never pushed as a main event act.

Andrade's final WWE match came on the October 12, 2020 episode of RAW in a losing effort against Angel Garza. His release request was initially rejected but was later accepted.

Alberto Del Rio is one of the most controversial beings in all of pro-wrestling and the idea of him facing Andrade probably wouldn't sit well with the latter's fans. Del Rio last wrestled way back in 2019. He teamed up with L.A. Park to take on Carlito and El Mesias in a winning effort.

What are your thoughts on Alberto Del Rio facing Andrade? Are you looking forward to this battle?