Andrade finally breaks silence on rumors of him asking for his WWE release

Following reports of Andrade asking for his WWE release, the former WWE United States Champion has now confirmed that the rumors surrounding him are true. For the past few days, Andrade has been the talking point of the professional wrestling world after he reportedly asked for his release from WWE.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE star finally revealed his stance on the matter. The former U.S. Champion also wrote that he isn't sure what the future holds for him but wants to make his dreams come true. Andrade concluded his tweet by thanking all his fans for their support over the past few days.

Here is what he wrote on Twitter:

The rumors are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. thank you for giving me so much support these last days Los rumores son ciertos y no se lo que me prepara el futuro, pero quiero hacer realidad mis sueños. Gracias por tanto apoyo🙏🏼 — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) March 18, 2021

After asking for his release, WWE seemingly rejected Andrade's request and prevented him from leaving the company. The former United States Champion apparently handed in his release request at the RAW tapings on March 8th.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the former NXT Champion. While nothing can be taken for granted, Andrade could very well leave WWE once his current contract with the company expires.

Andrade signed with WWE in 2015 and competed against some of the best stars in the company

Johnny Gargano (left) and Andrade (right)

In 2015, Andrade signed a developmental contract with WWE and started competing under the NXT brand. The former CMLL sensation got off to a solid start in the company but it wasn't until his pairing with Zelina Vega when Andrade's career took off in NXT.

With Vega working as his valet/manager, Andrade entered the NXT title picture and eventually defeated Drew McIntyre to win the title in 2017. He would go on to defend the title against Johnny Gargano in an all-time NXT classic before dropping the title to Aleister Black.

After moving up to the main roster, Andrade won the WWE United States Championship at Madison Square Garden by beating Rey Mysterio. With Zelina Vega by his side, Andrade even challenged for the RAW Tag Team Championships when he started teaming up with Angel Garza.