Details on Andrade's backstage status with WWE after asking for his release - Report

Former US Champion Andrade had reportedly asked for his release from the company at last week's RAW tapings. However, the former Lucha Libre icon was not granted his wish. As per PWInsider (via CSS), El Idolo was not present at the RAW tapings this week despite not being granted a release by WWE.

Andrade had been a prominent part of RAW last year as part of a tag team with Angel Garza. However, the team split up with Garza becoming a member of RAW while Andrade went undrafted during the 2020 WWE Draft. The former NXT Champion has not been seen on WWE TV since then.

Andrade is not happy in WWE

As per a previous report by PWInsider, Andrade was 'miserable' during the RAW tapings last week and had requested his release. Despite his fiance Charlotte Flair having pitched multiple plans for the two to be paired on screen, WWE has shown no interest in Andrade since last year.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also noted that while Andrade was keen on leaving WWE, he was not granted release.

Andrade was touted as the next breakout Mexican superstar during his run on NXT. Despite getting some brief pushes on the main roster, Andrade could not quite capitalize and remained a mid-carder and a tag-team superstar.