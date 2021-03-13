Andrade 'looked absolutely miserable' backstage at recent RAW tapings - Reports

Wrestling Inc. was the first to report that Andrade had put in an official request for a WWE release at the most recent RAW tapings on March 8th. As expected, several details of Andrade's WWE status and immediate future have flooded the internet.

PWInsider, a usually trusted source on such matters, independently confirmed the story with multiple WWE sources. A person close to the situation told PWInsider that Andrade looked 'absolutely terrible' this past Monday on RAW.

As mentioned above, various important updates on Andrade's status have started doing the rounds. We recently covered a detailed Fightful Select report that should give you more clarity on the situation.

What went wrong for Andrade in WWE?

WWE signed Andrade in 2015, and from the get-go, the highly-rated wrestler was expected to be the company's next big Hispanic star.

The promotion's intentions to make Andrade a massive name became evident when El Idolo was given an NXT Championship reign.

To WWE's credit, the company did a solid job of building up the alliance between Andrade and Zelina Vega in the black and gold brand. However, they failed to replicate the magic on the main roster.

Andrade received his call-up in 2018 along with Zelina Vega, and the duo showed a lot of promise during the early days of their run.

El Idolo won the US title along the way, and many believed the former NXT Champion was being protected for a push down the line. The appointment of Paul Heyman as RAW's Executive Director was also considered a blessing for Andrade.

Heyman liked the Mexican Superstar and wanted him to be a top guy on the red brand. It was all going along fine until WWE decided to oust the former ECW boss from the Executive Director role of RAW.

To make matters worse, Vince McMahon reportedly didn't see much in Andrade. It's also no coincidence that the Superstar was left undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft.

Andrade has not been seen on WWE TV since the October 12th, 2020 episode of RAW. As of this writing, there are no updates on if WWE officials will approve Andrade's request. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates.