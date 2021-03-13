Backstage details on Andrade requesting his WWE release - Reports

Reports that former United States Champion Andrade has requested to be released from his WWE contract have generated a lot of buzz. New rumors might offer additional details about this eye-opening development.

Andrade reportedly requested his release at this week's RAW tapings, on Monday, March 8th, but WWE has not granted this request.

According to Fightful, people behind the scenes in WWE have said they expected Andrade's course of action. It has also been claimed that Andrade's release isn't expected to happen immediately.

It was also said noted that Andrade's push quickly fizzled out once Paul Heyman was removed from his Executive Director role on RAW. Subsequently, Andrade wasn't moved to either brand in the 2020 WWE Draft. From there, some rumors have suggested that Vince McMahon has changed his mind on Andrade's potential.

Andrade is part of a handful of WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon reportedly doesn't believe in. LIke Andrade, Aleister Black lost his push when Paul Heyman left his Excecutive Director role in 2020. Many fans have been comparing these two superstars because they're both former NXT Champions who have vanished from television.

Andrade has been missing from television for five months

Andrade and Zelina Vega in WWE

The last time that Andrade was seen on WWE television came in October 2020. In the weeks leading up to this appearance, his tag team with Angel Garza imploded after the duo unsuccessfully competed for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

The most recent segment that El Idolo was seen in was on October 12. On an epiosde of RAW, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss attacked both Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Shortly thereafter, Zelina Vega was released from WWE, and some fans have connected her departure to Andrade's lack of prominence on WWE programming. Either way, it's unclear what the former United States Champion's future holds.