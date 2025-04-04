Andrade possibly teases joining a WWE faction consisting of former champions

WWE Superstar Andrade has teased joining a faction in WWE. The 35-year-old shared photos with Legado Del Fantasma and was seen talking to them backstage.

Legado Del Fantasma is a Mexican stable currently working on SmackDown. The group consists of Santos Escobar, Angel, and Berto. They debuted in 2020 and previously consisted of Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, and former WWE star Elektra Lopez.

On Instagram, the 35-year-old superstar shared photos of him talking with Legado Del Fantasma members, specifically faction leader Santos Escobar, who is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion, alongside Angel.

"Latinos!!!!" wrote Andrade.

Check out his post on social media:

Charlotte Flair opened up about her divorce with Andrade

Charlotte Flair opened up about her divorce with fellow WWE Superstar Andrade. The Queen was able to keep her divorce a secret but claimed that everything fell apart after she won the Royal Rumble.

Speaking with Sherri Shepherd, Flair spoke about her experience, keeping it a secret till her return. She said:

"It's okay, not to be okay. That's what I learnt. It's okay to take a moment, to take a breather, to start over. I was able to keep the divorce a secret until I came back, won the Royal Rumble. I was on Monday Night RAW, like hearing from Charlotte Flair after her Rumble win, her epic return... then boom, everything hits. The media and I was... everything that I was scared of, hit that day. I was like, 'The fight's over. I have nothing to fight. This is me, this is who I am, and I am standing in my worth.' And people can have their opinions, but I think to the audience who watches wrestling, they have not seen what Charlotte has been through to get to where she is, but I know, so for Ashley, this is my biggest comeback yet."

The two superstars are both signed to SmackDown, despite their divorce. The former WWE United States Champion is reportedly set for a feud with the debuting Rey Fenix.

